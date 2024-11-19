Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Brazilian police uncover military plot to kill Lula before 2023 inauguration

By REUTERS

Brazilian police on Tuesday arrested five people, including a member of former President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet, suspected of involvement in an alleged plan to kill then-President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022, days before he took office.

Documents seized by police revealed a plan to shoot or poison Lula and his Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin and put two retired army generals, National Security Adviser Augusto Heleno and former Defense Minister Braga Netto, in charge of leading the country with the idea of holding new elections.

The conspiracy included the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice with an explosive device or poison, police said in a statement.

The Army confirmed the arrests of retired Brigadier General Mario Fernandes, who had served as a deputy minister in Bolsonaro's cabinet, and Lieutenant Colonels Helio Ferreira Lima, Rodrigo Bezerra de Azevedo and Rafael Martins de Oliveira.

The officers were in Rio de Janeiro but were not involved in the security operation for the summit of leaders of the G20 group of major economies that is ongoing in the city, the army statement said.

Iran offers to cap sensitive uranium stock to avoid IAEA resolution
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 06:40 PM
Dutch Interior Minister received no warnings from Israel before riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 06:37 PM
Finance Ministry and Histadrut come to agreement on budget outline
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 06:08 PM
MK Almog Cohen: Outlaw Brothers in Arms,
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 06:04 PM
Kyiv, Washington sources confirm Ukraine used ATACMS to attack Russia
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 05:22 PM
State must decide official position regarding Ben-Gvir's removal
By BINI ASHKENAZI
11/19/2024 05:03 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked vessel in Red Sea
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 04:49 PM
Iraq to hold first nationwide census since 1987
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 04:44 PM
IDF: Here's how Hezbollah rockets fell short and hit a UNIFIL base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 04:36 PM
Authorities rescued high school students from a bus that sank into sand
By PELED ARBELI
11/19/2024 04:14 PM
IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police eliminate three terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 03:43 PM
Russia says Ukraine attacked border with US-made long-range missiles
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 02:20 PM
Border police officers apprehend suspect at Shuafat crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 12:50 PM
Argentina withdraws three officers from UNIFIL
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 12:15 PM
Suspects behind flares at Netanyahu's homes to be indicted in week
By WALLA!
11/19/2024 11:46 AM