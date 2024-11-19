Israel Ziv: Dismissal of Shin Bet chief in wartime would be 'unjustified, damaging'

Former IDF Operations Directorate head Israel Ziv criticized the reported potential dismissal of Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Radio 103FM on Tuesday evening.

Ziv argued that such a move during wartime would be unjustified and damaging. He noted that the ongoing war is being prolonged by government decisions and could have been resolved sooner.

Ziv dismissed the alleged reason for Bar's dismissal, calling it a "trivial matter" that posed no real threat to the prime minister and labeling it an excuse rather than a valid justification.