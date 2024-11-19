The IDF will settle accounts with all those who harm the hostages in Gaza and reward those who hand them over to Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he visited the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.“We are making every effort from here and everywhere else to locate the hostages and return them,” Netanyahu said.
Israel 'will get' all those who harm the hostages — Netanyahu warns
By REUTERS11/19/2024 06:44 PM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 06:40 PM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 05:22 PM
By BINI ASHKENAZI11/19/2024 05:03 PM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 04:49 PM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 04:44 PM
By PELED ARBELI11/19/2024 04:14 PM
By REUTERS11/19/2024 02:20 PM