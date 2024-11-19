Jerusalem Post
Israel 'will get' all those who harm the hostages — Netanyahu warns

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 19, 2024 19:59

The IDF will settle accounts with all those who harm the hostages in Gaza and reward those who hand them over to Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he visited the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

“We are making every effort from here and everywhere else to locate the hostages and return them,” Netanyahu said.


