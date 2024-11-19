Jerusalem Post
Blinken, Turkish FM discuss Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas conflicts in Rio de Janeiro

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, humanitarian efforts in Gaza, as well as the need for diplomatic resolutions for both conflicts, the US State Department announced. 

The diplomatic resolution must fully implement the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and allow citizens on both sides of the border to return to their homes, the statement said. 

Additionally, the two discussed the need to bring the Gaza war to an end and to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. 



