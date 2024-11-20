Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Far-right Noam Party hangs banner of PMO leak suspect Eli Feldstein over Ayalon Highway

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2024 10:00

Members of the far-right Noam party hung a banner in support of the main suspect in the PMO leak scandal, Eliezer Feldstein, over the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv.

In the banner, they replaced the Hebrew letter "Lamed" with a noose, referring to the fact that a noose was found in his prison cell on Monday. The banner reads, "The people are with Eli."

Also on Monday, the Noam Party hung a banner in the same location with photos of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, saying, "His blood is on your hands," accusing the A-G of condoning violence towards the prime minister after protesters launched fireworks at his Caesarea residence.

Guns and explosives found in central Athens flat, police say
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:10 AM
France says window of opportunity open for Lebanon ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:03 AM
Explosive device found beneath car in Be'er Ya'acov, bomb squad defuses
By WALLA!
11/20/2024 08:52 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Jaljulya, Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 08:08 AM
Iranian woman who stripped clothes in protest released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 07:23 AM
Three drones enter Israel from Lebanon, crashes identified in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 06:49 AM
Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine, Washington Post reports
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 03:08 AM
Trump says he is not reconsidering Gaetz nomination for attorney general
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:19 AM
Trump expected to name Linda McMahon as education secretary, CNN reports
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:17 AM
Trump picks Dr. Oz to serve as CMS administrator
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 11:17 PM
Blinken, Turkish FM discuss Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas conflicts in Brazil
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 10:46 PM
US, Israeli officials will discuss civilian harm in Gaza in December
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 10:15 PM
Trump seen picking Lutnick for Commerce chief, Punchbowl reports
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 10:14 PM
IDF rescues two Israelis mobbed by Palestinians in West Bank village
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 09:22 PM
Israel 'will get' all those who harm the hostages — Netanyahu warns
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
11/19/2024 07:42 PM