Far-right Noam Party hangs banner of PMO leak suspect Eli Feldstein over Ayalon Highway

Members of the far-right Noam party hung a banner in support of the main suspect in the PMO leak scandal, Eliezer Feldstein, over the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv.

אחרי השלט המסית נגד היועמ"שית, מפלגת נעם פרסמה בנתיבי איילון שלט תמיכה בחשוד בפרשת המסמכים המסווגים אלי פלדשטיין, כאשר חבל תלייה מחליף את האות ל' בשמו @diklaaharon pic.twitter.com/HleCHQRDR5 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 20, 2024

In the banner, they replaced the Hebrew letter "Lamed" with a noose, referring to the fact that a noose was found in his prison cell on Monday. The banner reads, "The people are with Eli."

Also on Monday, the Noam Party hung a banner in the same location with photos of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, saying, "His blood is on your hands," accusing the A-G of condoning violence towards the prime minister after protesters launched fireworks at his Caesarea residence.