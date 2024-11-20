Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

France says window of opportunity open for Lebanon ceasefire

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2024 10:04

France's foreign minister said on Wednesday that US-led efforts for a truce between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon had created the chance for a lasting ceasefire, and he called on both sides to accept a deal on the table.

"There is a window of opportunity that's opening for a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon that would allow the return of those displaced, ensure the sovereignty of Lebanon and the security of Israel," Jean-Noel Barrot told Europe 1 radio.

"I call on all sides with whom we are in close contact to seize this window."

Rocket launched from Lebanon crashes into building in Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 11:15 AM
Lebanese soldier dies from wounds sustained in Israeli attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 11:03 AM
Suicide attack on army outpost kills 12 soldiers in northwest Pakistan
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:38 AM
Two soldiers arrested on suspicion of selling stolen IDF weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 10:32 AM
Guns and explosives found in central Athens flat, police say
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:10 AM
Noam Party hangs banner of PMO leak suspect Eli Feldstein over Ayalon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 09:53 AM
Explosive device found beneath car in Be'er Ya'acov, bomb squad defuses
By WALLA!
11/20/2024 08:52 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Jaljulya, Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 08:08 AM
Iranian woman who stripped clothes in protest released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 07:23 AM
Three drones enter Israel from Lebanon, crashes identified in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 06:49 AM
Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine, Washington Post reports
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 03:08 AM
Trump says he is not reconsidering Gaetz nomination for attorney general
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:19 AM
Trump expected to name Linda McMahon as education secretary, CNN reports
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:17 AM
Trump picks Dr. Oz to serve as CMS administrator
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 11:17 PM
Blinken, Turkish FM discuss Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas conflicts in Brazil
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 10:46 PM