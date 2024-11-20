Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Guns and explosives found in central Athens flat, police say

By REUTERS

Greek anti-terrorism police have found guns and explosives in the storage area of a flat in central Athens, police said on Wednesday, weeks after a blast in an apartment in the capital killed a man and hurt a woman.

Police were alerted to the discovery by the owner of the flat, who said he was previously unaware of the existence of the guns and explosives. The evidence was transferred to a crime laboratory for further analysis, police said.

The anti-terrorism unit is examining if the case is related to a bomb that went off as it was being made in an apartment on Oct. 31, an incident they have linked with a revival of anti-establishment guerrilla group activities.

Rocket launched from Lebanon crashes into building in Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 11:15 AM
Lebanese soldier dies from wounds sustained in Israeli attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 11:03 AM
Suicide attack on army outpost kills 12 soldiers in northwest Pakistan
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:38 AM
Two soldiers arrested on suspicion of selling stolen IDF weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 10:32 AM
France says window of opportunity open for Lebanon ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:03 AM
Noam Party hangs banner of PMO leak suspect Eli Feldstein over Ayalon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 09:53 AM
Explosive device found beneath car in Be'er Ya'acov, bomb squad defuses
By WALLA!
11/20/2024 08:52 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Jaljulya, Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 08:08 AM
Iranian woman who stripped clothes in protest released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 07:23 AM
Three drones enter Israel from Lebanon, crashes identified in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 06:49 AM
Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine, Washington Post reports
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 03:08 AM
Trump says he is not reconsidering Gaetz nomination for attorney general
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:19 AM
Trump expected to name Linda McMahon as education secretary, CNN reports
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:17 AM
Trump picks Dr. Oz to serve as CMS administrator
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 11:17 PM
Blinken, Turkish FM discuss Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas conflicts in Brazil
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 10:46 PM