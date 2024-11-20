Guns and explosives found in central Athens flat, police say

Greek anti-terrorism police have found guns and explosives in the storage area of a flat in central Athens, police said on Wednesday, weeks after a blast in an apartment in the capital killed a man and hurt a woman.

Police were alerted to the discovery by the owner of the flat, who said he was previously unaware of the existence of the guns and explosives. The evidence was transferred to a crime laboratory for further analysis, police said.

The anti-terrorism unit is examining if the case is related to a bomb that went off as it was being made in an apartment on Oct. 31, an incident they have linked with a revival of anti-establishment guerrilla group activities.