Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two soldiers arrested, investigated on suspicion of selling stolen IDF weapons

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2024 10:36

Two soldiers are being investigated by Lahav 433 and the Military Police on suspicion of illegally selling weapons for thousands of shekels, the Israel Police announced on Wednesday.

After receiving intelligence, an undercover investigation was opened, leading to the suspicion that two IDF soldiers at a base in southern Israel were stealing weapons, including grenades and explosive devices from the IDF and selling them to criminals. 

The suspects have since been arrested and taken in for questioning, the police stated.

Rocket launched from Lebanon crashes into building in Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 11:15 AM
Lebanese soldier dies from wounds sustained in Israeli attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 11:03 AM
Suicide attack on army outpost kills 12 soldiers in northwest Pakistan
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:38 AM
Guns and explosives found in central Athens flat, police say
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:10 AM
France says window of opportunity open for Lebanon ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:03 AM
Noam Party hangs banner of PMO leak suspect Eli Feldstein over Ayalon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 09:53 AM
Explosive device found beneath car in Be'er Ya'acov, bomb squad defuses
By WALLA!
11/20/2024 08:52 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Jaljulya, Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 08:08 AM
Iranian woman who stripped clothes in protest released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 07:23 AM
Three drones enter Israel from Lebanon, crashes identified in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 06:49 AM
Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine, Washington Post reports
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 03:08 AM
Trump says he is not reconsidering Gaetz nomination for attorney general
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:19 AM
Trump expected to name Linda McMahon as education secretary, CNN reports
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:17 AM
Trump picks Dr. Oz to serve as CMS administrator
By REUTERS
11/19/2024 11:17 PM
Blinken, Turkish FM discuss Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas conflicts in Brazil
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2024 10:46 PM