Two soldiers arrested, investigated on suspicion of selling stolen IDF weapons

Two soldiers are being investigated by Lahav 433 and the Military Police on suspicion of illegally selling weapons for thousands of shekels, the Israel Police announced on Wednesday.

After receiving intelligence, an undercover investigation was opened, leading to the suspicion that two IDF soldiers at a base in southern Israel were stealing weapons, including grenades and explosive devices from the IDF and selling them to criminals.

The suspects have since been arrested and taken in for questioning, the police stated.