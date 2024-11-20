Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

French UN troops in Lebanon came under fire on Tuesday, foreign ministry says

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2024 12:24

A UN peacekeeping patrol in Lebanon comprising French troops came under fire on Tuesday, France's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, adding that none of its forces were wounded in the incident.

It did not say who was responsible for the shots but stressed that the safety and security of United Nations personnel, property, and premises must be ensured.

"France reiterates that it is imperative that UNIFIL be able to exercise its freedom of movement so that it can fully implement its mandate," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Residential buildings, industrial zone attacked in Palmyra, Syria
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:28 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein to arrive in Israel on Wednesday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 12:43 PM
Rocket launched from Lebanon crashes into building in Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 11:15 AM
Lebanese soldier dies from wounds sustained in Israeli attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 11:03 AM
Suicide attack on army outpost kills 12 soldiers in northwest Pakistan
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:38 AM
Two soldiers arrested on suspicion of selling stolen IDF weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 10:32 AM
Guns and explosives found in central Athens flat, police say
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:10 AM
France says window of opportunity open for Lebanon ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:03 AM
Noam Party hangs banner of PMO leak suspect Eli Feldstein over Ayalon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 09:53 AM
Explosive device found beneath car in Be'er Ya'acov, bomb squad defuses
By WALLA!
11/20/2024 08:52 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Jaljulya, Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 08:08 AM
Iranian woman who stripped clothes in protest released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 07:23 AM
Three drones enter Israel from Lebanon, crashes identified in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 06:49 AM
Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine, Washington Post reports
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 03:08 AM
Trump says he is not reconsidering Gaetz nomination for attorney general
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:19 AM