Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu spokesman Yonatan Urich to be questioned for second time over PMO document leak - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman, Yonatan Urich, was questioned over the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) documents leak case for the second time, Israeli media reported on Wednesday. 

IAF aircraft attacked by armed terrorists in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 04:19 PM
US will veto UN Security Council resolution on Gaza war
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 04:07 PM
Lahav 433 files investigation into inciting Twitter/X account against PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 04:04 PM
Trains stopped at Tel Aviv Hagana after suspect identified by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 03:51 PM
Prime Minister's spokesperson questioned by Lahav 433 - report
By EFRAT FORSHER
11/20/2024 03:22 PM
Hersh's parents, Rachel and Jon, participate in Shift 101 silent protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 03:20 PM
Proposed law to fund university scholarships for IDF reservists fails
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 03:07 PM
Residential buildings, industrial zone attacked in Palmyra, Syria
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 01:28 PM
French UN troops in Lebanon came under fire on Tuesday, foreign ministry
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 12:21 PM
Rocket launched from Lebanon crashes into building in Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 11:15 AM
Lebanese soldier dies from wounds sustained in Israeli attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 11:03 AM
Suicide attack on army outpost kills 12 soldiers in northwest Pakistan
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:38 AM
Two soldiers arrested on suspicion of selling stolen IDF weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 10:32 AM
Guns and explosives found in central Athens flat, police say
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:10 AM
France says window of opportunity open for Lebanon ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 10:03 AM