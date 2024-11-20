Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman, Yonatan Urich, was questioned over the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) documents leak case for the second time, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
Netanyahu spokesman Yonatan Urich to be questioned for second time over PMO document leak - report
By REUTERS11/20/2024 04:07 PM
By EFRAT FORSHER11/20/2024 03:22 PM
By REUTERS11/20/2024 01:28 PM
By REUTERS11/20/2024 12:21 PM
By REUTERS11/20/2024 10:38 AM
By REUTERS11/20/2024 10:10 AM
By REUTERS11/20/2024 10:03 AM