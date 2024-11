Israel's State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman informed the High Court of Justice on Wednesday that efforts to establish an agreement with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to begin an audit of the IDF have not succeeded, a day before the hearing is supposed to take place, the Defense Ministry announced.

The Comptroller reached agreements with the Shin Bet, where investigations are conducted in accordance with a mutually agreed framework. Englman had hoped to reach a similar framework with Halevi.