Candian FM calls for ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly called for the immediate release of the Gaza hostages and the safe exit for Canadians' relatives in Gaza in a post on X/Twitter on Wednesday.
After speaking to Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar, Joli also addressed the need to return Judi Weinstein's remains, who was killed by Hamas on October 7.
