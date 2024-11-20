Humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza via Jordanian Air Force

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Gaza through eight Jordanian Air Force helicopters through Crossing 147, The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Wednesday.

For the first time: Humanitarian aid was delivered to Gaza on eight Jordanian air force helicopters via Crossing 147.This is part of our efforts to increase the volume and routes of aid entering Gaza.The delivery via Crossing 147 comprised of 720 packages weighing a total… pic.twitter.com/2VdrbkYAbC — COGAT (@cogatonline) November 20, 2024

The delivery comprised over 700 packages that included "hygiene and sanitation supplies, food, baby formula, and medical equipment, and 30 different types of medications," COGAT said while noting that the overall weight of the humanitarian aid delivered was over 7,200 kilograms (nearly 16 thousand pounds).

Additionally, the Kissufim crossing was opened for the first time on the same day, and it was also for the purpose of transferring aid to Gaza's civilian population, KAN reported.