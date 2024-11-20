Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza via Jordanian Air Force

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Gaza through eight Jordanian Air Force helicopters through Crossing 147, The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Wednesday.

The delivery comprised over 700 packages that included "hygiene and sanitation supplies, food, baby formula, and medical equipment, and 30 different types of medications," COGAT said while noting that the overall weight of the humanitarian aid delivered was over 7,200 kilograms (nearly 16 thousand pounds).

Additionally, the Kissufim crossing was opened for the first time on the same day, and it was also for the purpose of transferring aid to Gaza's civilian population, KAN reported.

Hamas: No hostages-for-prisoners swap deal with Israel unless Gaza war e
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 08:03 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 07:32 PM
Candian FM calls for ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 07:25 PM
US Capitol bathrooms to be restricted by 'biological sex'
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 07:11 PM
Comptroller tells court that IDF Chief of Staff negotiations fell apart
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 06:52 PM
IDF soldier severely wounded during combat in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 06:04 PM
Trump picks Matthew Whitaker as nominee for NATO ambassador
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 05:43 PM
Israeli gaming company Playtika buys Superplay for $700 million
By LIAM ADIVE
11/20/2024 04:56 PM
Hezbollah rockets hits kindergarden in Acre, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 04:49 PM
Ukraine fires UK Storm Shadow missiles into Russia, Bloomberg reports
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 04:34 PM
IAF aircraft attacked by armed terrorists in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 04:19 PM
Lahav 433 files investigation into inciting Twitter/X account against PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 04:04 PM
Trains delayed in Tel Aviv after criminal suspect flees police on track
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 03:51 PM
Prime Minister's spokesperson questioned by Lahav 433 - report
By EFRAT FORSHER
11/20/2024 03:22 PM
Hersh's parents, Rachel and Jon, participate in Shift 101 silent protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 03:20 PM