IDF issues evacuation warnings for three buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings for three buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, in a post on X/Twitter in the early hours of Thursday. 

A map attached to the post specified which buildings should be evacuated in the vicinity of the Haret Hreik area.

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will act forcefully in the near future," the post read. 

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters," Adraee continued. 

