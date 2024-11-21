IDF to form new discipline, military culture team after death of civilian in Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, has appointed a team of experts to strengthen operational discipline and military culture in combat, the IDF reported on Thursday.

The announcement of the establishment of a new military discipline team, which will be led by Major General (Res.) Moti Baruch follows the death of following the death of Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) Ze'ev (Javo) Hanoch Erlich in battle in southern Lebanon.

The team will assess the implementation of discipline, orders, and behavior norms within military units on both the northern and southern fronts. Additionally, they will examine the application of proper military culture and recommend ways to improve it in combat settings.