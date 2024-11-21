Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF to form new discipline, military culture team after death of civilian in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, has appointed a team of experts to strengthen operational discipline and military culture in combat, the IDF reported on Thursday.

The announcement of the establishment of a new military discipline team, which will be led by Major General (Res.) Moti Baruch follows the death of following the death of Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) Ze'ev (Javo) Hanoch Erlich in battle in southern Lebanon.

The team will assess the implementation of discipline, orders, and behavior norms within military units on both the northern and southern fronts. Additionally, they will examine the application of proper military culture and recommend ways to improve it in combat settings. 

IAF strikes Hezbollah command center in terrorist stronghold Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 11:50 AM
Russia launched intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 11:35 AM
IDF intercepts one drone from Lebanon in Western Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 07:10 AM
Suspicious aerial target infiltrates from Lebanon into Western Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 06:45 AM
US arrests homeless man in New York Stock Exchange bomb plot
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 04:10 AM
Trump picks former congressman Hoekstra to be ambassador to Canada
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 03:15 AM
IDF issues evacuation warnings for buildings in Beirut's suburbs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 02:34 AM
Dozens killed in Israeli air strikes on several houses in Beit lahiya
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 01:21 AM
Hamas spokesperson's house targeted in Lebanon strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 01:08 AM
Turkey condemns Houthi attack on Turkish owned cargo ship
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 11:24 PM
Father and son arrested on suspicion of involvement in Qalansawe murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 09:52 PM
Humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza via Jordanian Air Force
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 08:21 PM
Hamas: No hostages-for-prisoners swap deal with Israel unless Gaza war e
By REUTERS
11/20/2024 08:03 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 07:32 PM
Canadian FM calls for ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2024 07:25 PM