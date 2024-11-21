Jerusalem Post
US lawmakers seek to halt weapons sales to UAE, citing Sudan

By REUTERS

US Senator Chris Van Hollen has introduced legislation seeking to halt American weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates until the United States certifies that the UAE is not arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, according to an early version of his announcement seen by Reuters.

Van Hollen has filed a joint resolution of disapproval in the Senate, while fellow Democrat Sarah Jacobs has filed one in the House of Representatives. Their effort is unlikely to win significant support in Congress as US administrations under presidents of both parties long have viewed the UAE as a vital regional security partner but would draw attention to a conflict that has become one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

"The UAE is an important partner in the Middle East, but the United States cannot sit idly by as it aids and abets the humanitarian disaster in Sudan - we must use our leverage to try to bring this conflict to a peaceful resolution," van Hollen said in a statement.

Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian missile strike with new weapon clear escalation of war
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 10:36 PM
Netanyahu aide Eli Feldstein to remain in custody for additional week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 10:06 PM
IAF intercepts missile fired from Yemen following sirens in Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 09:35 PM
US SEC chair Gensler says he will step down in January when Trump takes over
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 08:11 PM
Foreign Minister Sa'ar cancels Dutch FM visit to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 07:59 PM
Putin says Russia fired medium-range ballistic missile at Ukraine in retaliation for strikes
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 07:28 PM
Ukraine urges swift global reaction to Russia's use of 'new weapon'
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 05:30 PM
Britain now 'directly involved' in Ukraine war, says Russian ambassador to UK
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 05:20 PM
Irish PM says ICC charges against Netanyahu and Hamas leader serious and significant
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 04:54 PM
Mexico has plan ready to receive deported Mexicans from US
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 04:48 PM
France: Can't confirm Russia fired intercontinental ballistic missile on Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 03:29 PM
Military court lifts night house arrest from IDF 100th Unit
By AVRAHAM BLOCH
11/21/2024 01:15 PM
Home of terrorist Muhannad Al-Sa’oudah to be demolished
By AMIR BOHBOT
11/21/2024 12:46 PM
Rocket barrage from Lebanon kills one in Nahariya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 12:09 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah command center in terrorist stronghold Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 11:50 AM