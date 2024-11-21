Marjorie Taylor Greene to work with Musk's new government efficiency panel

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Thursday she will chair a US House of Representatives panel on government efficiency, working with billionaire Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in their effort to streamline the US government.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla TSLA.O and SpaceX, and Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate and biotech executive, were tasked by President-elect Donald Trump with creating a panel of outside advisers to make recommendations on how to reduce the size of federal workforce and slash regulations.

Greene's government efficiency subcommittee was created by House Oversight Committee chair James Comer to work with Musk and Ramaswamy.

"I'm thrilled to announce I'll be chairing a brand new subcommittee to work hand-in-hand with @ElonMusk and @VivekGRamaswamy," Greene wrote on X.

Trump, Musk and Ramaswamy have touted ambitious claims about the panel's ability to transform the US government and the effort has received widespread publicity and interest in how it will operate.