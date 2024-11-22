A-G Baharav-Miara responds to ICC arrest warrants: Fundamentally legally flawed

In response to The Hague Court issuing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara said that "the International Criminal Court, which was meant to deal with the most severe atrocities, has today failed in its historic role," in a statement Thursday night.

"The International Criminal Court's decision is baseless, regrettable, and fundamentally legally flawed. On this day, it must be stated clearly - the International Criminal Court lacks any jurisdiction in this matter," she added.

"Israel is considering its next legal steps."