Police report details 2017 sexual assault allegations against Pete Hegseth

A woman filed a sexual assault complaint in 2017 against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to take charge of the Pentagon, according to a California police report.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has denied the assault allegations and told police at the time that "there was 'always' conversation and 'always' consensual contact," between him and the woman, according to the report.

The case was referred to the Monterey County district attorney by the Monterey police department, but it declined to file charges since they could not be "supported by proof beyond a reasonable doubt." The Monterey police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"As far as the media (is) concerned, it's very simple: The matter was fully investigated and I was completely cleared, and that's where I'm gonna leave it," Hegseth told reporters on Capitol Hill where he met with Republican senators to build support for his nomination.

The police report, released by the City of Monterey on Wednesday night, does not have the complainant's name but refers to her as Jane Doe. The report has surfaced after media outlets, including Reuters, filed requests for details about the incident that surfaced after Hegseth was named Trump's defense secretary nominee.