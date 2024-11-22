Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police report details 2017 sexual assault allegations against Pete Hegseth

By REUTERS

A woman filed a sexual assault complaint in 2017 against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to take charge of the Pentagon, according to a California police report.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has denied the assault allegations and told police at the time that "there was 'always' conversation and 'always' consensual contact," between him and the woman, according to the report.

The case was referred to the Monterey County district attorney by the Monterey police department, but it declined to file charges since they could not be "supported by proof beyond a reasonable doubt." The Monterey police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"As far as the media (is) concerned, it's very simple: The matter was fully investigated and I was completely cleared, and that's where I'm gonna leave it," Hegseth told reporters on Capitol Hill where he met with Republican senators to build support for his nomination.

The police report, released by the City of Monterey on Wednesday night, does not have the complainant's name but refers to her as Jane Doe. The report has surfaced after media outlets, including Reuters, filed requests for details about the incident that surfaced after Hegseth was named Trump's defense secretary nominee.

President Biden calls ICC arrest warrants 'outrageous'
By MAARIV
11/22/2024 02:25 AM
Trump picks Pam Bondi for US Attorney General after Gaetz withdraws
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 01:50 AM
A-G Baharav-Miara responds to ICC arrest warrants: legally flawed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 12:41 AM
Marjorie Taylor Greene to work with Musk's government efficiency panel
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 11:43 PM
North Korea's Kim accuses US of stoking tension, warns of nuclear war
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 11:39 PM
UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 11:36 PM
Netanyahu aide Eli Feldstein to remain in custody for additional week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 10:06 PM
US lawmakers seek to halt weapons sales to UAE, citing Sudan
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 09:44 PM
IAF intercepts missile fired from Yemen following sirens in Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 09:35 PM
US SEC chair Gensler says he will step down in January when Trump takes over
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 08:11 PM
Foreign Minister Sa'ar cancels Dutch FM visit to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 07:59 PM
Putin says Russia fired medium-range ballistic missile at Ukraine in retaliation for strikes
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 07:28 PM
Ukraine urges swift global reaction to Russia's use of 'new weapon'
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 05:30 PM
Britain now 'directly involved' in Ukraine war, says Russian ambassador to UK
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 05:20 PM
Irish PM says ICC charges against Netanyahu and Hamas leader serious and significant
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 04:54 PM