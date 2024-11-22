China says it is willing to talk with US to push forward bilateral trade

China is willing to conduct active dialog with the United States based on the principles of mutual respect and promote the development of bilateral economic and trade relations, vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday.

Wang, also China's International Trade Representative, said China would be able to "resolve and resist" the impact of external shocks, responding to a question about the impact of potential tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump.

"We believe that China and the US can maintain a stable, healthy, and sustainable development trend in economic and trade relations," Wang said at a press conference in Beijing.

China is also willing to "expand areas of cooperation and manage differences" with the US, Wang said.