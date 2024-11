Three people were lightly wounded in northern Israel while running to safe rooms, Israel emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA) said in the early hours of Friday, after sirens sounded in Haifa and its bayside suburbs starting at 02:09 a.m. local time.

The three, aged 55, 50, and 37 were evacuated for further medical treatment to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, MDA added.

Some five rockets crossed into Israel, the military said, with some being intercepted.