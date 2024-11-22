PM Orban says he will invite Israeli PM Netanyahu to Hungary after ICC move

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he would invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary, saying he would guarantee that an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu would "not be observed".

The ICC issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Netanyahu and his former defense chief, as well as a Hamas terrorist leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.

Orban, whose country holds the European Union's rotating six-month presidency, told state radio that the ICC's arrest warrant was "wrong" and said the Israeli leader would be able to conduct negotiations in Hungary "in adequate safety".