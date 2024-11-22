Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

PM Orban says he will invite Israeli PM Netanyahu to Hungary after ICC move

By REUTERS

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he would invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hungary, saying he would guarantee that an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu would "not be observed".

The ICC issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Netanyahu and his former defense chief, as well as a Hamas terrorist leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.

Orban, whose country holds the European Union's rotating six-month presidency, told state radio that the ICC's arrest warrant was "wrong" and said the Israeli leader would be able to conduct negotiations in Hungary "in adequate safety".

South Korea official says Russia provided anti-air missile to North Korea, Yonhap reports
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 08:41 AM
Three people lightly wounded while running to safe rooms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 07:18 AM
IDF issues evacuation warnings to several localities in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 06:29 AM
China says it is willing to talk with US to push forward bilateral trade
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 06:27 AM
Suspected China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation's history
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 06:19 AM
Police report details 2017 sexual assault allegations against Pete Hegse
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 02:47 AM
President Biden calls ICC arrest warrants 'outrageous'
By MAARIV
11/22/2024 02:25 AM
Trump picks Pam Bondi for US Attorney-General after Gaetz withdraws
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 01:50 AM
A-G Baharav-Miara responds to ICC arrest warrants: legally flawed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 12:41 AM
Marjorie Taylor Greene to work with Musk's government efficiency panel
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 11:43 PM
North Korea's Kim accuses US of stoking tension, warns of nuclear war
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 11:39 PM
Netanyahu aide Eli Feldstein to remain in custody for additional week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 10:06 PM
US lawmakers seek to halt weapons sales to UAE, citing Sudan
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 09:44 PM
IAF intercepts missile fired from Yemen following sirens in Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/21/2024 09:35 PM
US SEC chair Gensler says he will step down in January when Trump takes over
By REUTERS
11/21/2024 08:11 PM