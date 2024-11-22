Jerusalem Post
NATO's chief Mark Rutte visiting US President-elect Trump - report

By REUTERS

NATO chief Mark Rutte is visiting US President-elect Donald Trump at his residence in Florida, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Friday, citing sources.

Rutte flew on a Dutch government plane, the newspaper said. As NATO’s chief does not have a personal aircraft, the alliance often rents planes from NATO allies.

Online flight radars show the Dutch government plane landed in Florida.

Both the Dutch government and NATO did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Former Dutch prime minister Rutte is widely seen as being one of the most successful EU leaders in dealing with Trump during his first time as US president.

