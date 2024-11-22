France dampens response to ICC Israel warrants, takes note of decision

France on Friday toned down its reaction to a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials, saying it took note of the decision, which was not a ruling, just a formalization of an accusation.

"France takes note of this decision. True to its long-standing commitment to supporting international justice, it reiterates its attachment to the independent work of the Court, in accordance with the Rome Statute," Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said in a statement.

Lemoine on Thursday had said France's response would be in line with the principles of the Rome Statute, but had declined to say whether Paris would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to France, saying it was legally complicated.