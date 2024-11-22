Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Argentina withdraws from UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

By REUTERS

Argentina has notified the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon of its withdrawal from the force, a UNIFIL spokesperson said on Tuesday, in the first sign of cracks in the unity of the mission following attacks it has blamed on Israel.

The 10,000-strong peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL is deployed in southern Lebanon to monitor the demarcation line with Israel, an area where there have been hostilities between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters for over a year.

"Argentina has asked its officers to go back (to Argentina)," UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said in response to a question about a newspaper report.

He declined to comment on the reason for their departure, referring the question to Argentina's government.

Argentina is one of 48 countries contributing peacekeepers to UNIFIL, with a total of three staff currently in Lebanon, a UN website showed. It did not immediately respond to Tenenti's comments.

IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 07:57 PM
Putin says Russia will keep testing new Oreshnik missile
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 07:30 PM
'Wicked' pulls in $19.2 million from early screenings
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 06:07 PM
Barrage of nearly 30 rockets launched toward Israel from Lebanon
By MAARIV
11/22/2024 06:01 PM
Nahal officer wounded in Gaza combat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 04:01 PM
France dampens response to ICC Israel warrants, takes note of decision
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 02:19 PM
US probes JPMorgan's links with Iranian hedge fund, Bloomberg News reports
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 02:17 PM
Pro-Palestinian NGOs seek court order to stop Dutch arms exports to Israel
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 01:43 PM
German position on weapons deliveries to Israel 'unchanged' after ICC warrants
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 01:19 PM
NATO's chief Mark Rutte visiting US President-elect Trump - report
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 01:07 PM
Israel unwilling to have France involved in Lebanon agreement - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 12:34 PM
Kremlin says hypersonic missile strike on Ukraine was a warning to the West
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 12:25 PM
IAF destroys 45 Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon over past week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 12:16 PM
Cyprus looking at ICC arrest warrants, says its decisions are binding
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 11:41 AM
Russian drone attack on Sumy kills two, injures 12, local authorities say
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 11:14 AM