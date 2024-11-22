Jerusalem Post
IDF Arabic spox. calls for evacuation of Beirut neighborhoods

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2024 00:25

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee called for the evacuation of certain neighborhoods in Beirut, including Haret Hreik and Al-Ghobeiry, in a post to X/Twitter on Friday night.

Adraee warned residents that they were located near Hezbollah facilities and that the IDF would soon operate in these areas. 

He told residents to evacuate at least 500 meters away from these areas. 

Following the IDF's warning, there were reports of attacks on the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold, Israeli media reported, citing Lebanese media. 

