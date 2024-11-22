IDF Arabic spox. calls for evacuation of Beirut neighborhoods

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee called for the evacuation of certain neighborhoods in Beirut, including Haret Hreik and Al-Ghobeiry, in a post to X/Twitter on Friday night.

Adraee warned residents that they were located near Hezbollah facilities and that the IDF would soon operate in these areas.

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية: حارة حريكالغبيري⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب… pic.twitter.com/93TCJe5ZC0 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 22, 2024

He told residents to evacuate at least 500 meters away from these areas.

Following the IDF's warning, there were reports of attacks on the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold, Israeli media reported, citing Lebanese media.