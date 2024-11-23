Israeli air force strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut’s Dahieh

The Israel Air Force has been conducting strikes on terrorist targets in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut, since Friday morning, the IDF confirmed on Saturday.

The strikes targeted Hezbollah command centers, weapons storage facilities, and additional infrastructure intentionally embedded by the Lebanese terror organization in civilian areas in an effort to use the populace as a human shield, the IDF added.

Prior to the airstrikes, the Israeli military took a number of precautionary measures, it noted, including collecting intelligence, using aerial surveillance, and issuing warnings before striking targets.