'Witch hunt': Netanyahu releases video criticizing investigation into PMO, Eli Feldstein

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a nine-minute video to his X/Twitter on Saturday evening, criticizing the allegations against the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the document leak case and defending his aid, Eli Feldstein.

“Unfortunately, this current witch hunt is taking a heavy toll—not just on my office staff but on young individuals whose families are being destroyed," he said.

"Yesterday, an indictment was filed against Feldstein and against an IDF non-commissioned officer regarding the leak of that same Hamas document. The goal is clear: to harm me and to harm you—the citizens of Israel who support me," Netanyahu stated.

This is a developing story.