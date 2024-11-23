Two protesters were arrested at the Karkur Junction while participating in demonstrations calling for the return of the 101 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the Israel Police reported on Saturday. During the demonstrations, some protesters confronted police officers and blocked roads, the police said.
Police arrest two demonstrators at Karkur Junction
