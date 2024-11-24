Jerusalem Post
Medvedev suggests Russia would share Kremlin nuclear information with US enemies

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the Kremlin would consider exchanging nuclear information with Western enemies in response to reports that the US is considering reintroducing nuclear weapons to Ukraine. 

"It is worth considering which of the US's enemies we might potentially transfer our nuclear technologies to," Medvedev said in a statement on his Telegram channel. 

Medvedev's statements come after Russia updated its nuclear doctrine to state that any attack on the country by a nonnuclear power with weapons supplied by a nuclear power would be considered an assault worthy of a Russian nuclear response.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Western officials have suggested to US President Joe Biden to potentially assist Ukraine in regaining nuclear weapons it surrendered to Russia after the fall of the USSR. 

