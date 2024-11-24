The Iranian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates said that it "categorically rejects allegations" of any Iranian involvement in the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan Chabad emissary.
Iran Embassy in UAE rejects 'allegations of Iran's involvement' in Rabbi's murder
