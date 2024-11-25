Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

French far-right leader repeats threat to topple government after talks with PM Barnier

By REUTERS

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that if the budget was passed in its current form, her party would not support Prime Minister Michel Barnier in a no-confidence vote.

Opposition parties are threatening to topple the government as it seeks to approve a budget. Le Pen's party, the National Rally, has said it would support those efforts to oust the government if certain demands are not met.

Talking to journalists after a meeting with the prime minister, Le Pen said, "We shall see," if her message to Barnier on how to possibly reach a compromise on the budget bill was heard, adding: "Nothing appears less certain."

Kremlin says Trump circle talks of peace unlike Biden administration
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 11:01 AM
Drone intrusion sirens sound in Nahariya, northern Israeli communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 10:13 AM
Airstrikes reported in Dahiyeh following IDF evacuation warnings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 09:45 AM
Trump seeks to remove transgender members of US military
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 09:38 AM
Iran may not be involved in murder of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan in UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 08:27 AM
Philippines Marcos says threat of assassination 'troubling'
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 07:15 AM
Russia says it downs seven Ukrainian missiles over Kursk region
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 06:16 AM
Uruguay's center-left secures presidential victory with 49%
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 05:31 AM
Australia PM plays down privacy fears of social media ban for children
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 04:58 AM
Russian forces capture British man fighting with Ukraine, RIA reports
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 03:55 AM
Ukraine's drone attack sparks industrial fire in Russia's Kaluga
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 01:29 AM
IDF announces military exercise to take place in Eilat area on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 10:41 PM
Iran Embassy in UAE rejects Iran's involvement in Rabbi's murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 10:07 PM
Communications Minister Karhi: High Court should be abolished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 09:36 PM
Body of Israeli murdered in UAE to be repatriated to Israel Monday
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 09:11 PM