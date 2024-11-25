French far-right leader repeats threat to topple government after talks with PM Barnier

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that if the budget was passed in its current form, her party would not support Prime Minister Michel Barnier in a no-confidence vote.

Opposition parties are threatening to topple the government as it seeks to approve a budget. Le Pen's party, the National Rally, has said it would support those efforts to oust the government if certain demands are not met.

Talking to journalists after a meeting with the prime minister, Le Pen said, "We shall see," if her message to Barnier on how to possibly reach a compromise on the budget bill was heard, adding: "Nothing appears less certain."