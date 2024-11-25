Jerusalem Post
NATO allies will need to spend closer to 3% of GDP on defense, top official says

By REUTERS

NATO allies will need to spend much closer to 3% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on their militaries to implement the alliance's new defense plans, a NATO top military official said on Monday, as costs will surpass the alliance's existing 2% target.

"The overall percentage that is necessary to make the new plans executable is much closer to 3% of GDP than it is to 2%," the Chair of NATO's Military Committee, Rob Bauer, said in Brussels.

"I expect that under the new (Donald) Trump administration (in the U.S.), there will be a much more intense discussion about how much more Europe and Canada need to spend, and that is a healthy and valid discussion to be had."

Children in Safed find Mandate-era grenade, sappers called to the scene
By ELI ASHKENAZI
11/25/2024 11:53 AM
Rocket fired from northern Gaza falls in open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 11:52 AM
Ukraine's air force says it downed 71 drones during Russia's attack
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 11:45 AM
Lebanon condemns recent attack on UNIFIL Italian contingent
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 11:45 AM
Lahav 433 investigating suspects for committing fraud over Bit money app
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 11:43 AM
Ben-Gvir criticizes potential Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 11:09 AM
Kremlin says Trump circle talks of peace unlike Biden administration
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 11:01 AM
French far-right leader repeats threat to topple government after talks with PM Barnier
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 10:55 AM
Drone intrusion sirens sound in Nahariya, northern Israeli communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 10:13 AM
Trump seeks to remove transgender members of US military
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 09:38 AM
Iran may not be involved in murder of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan in UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 08:27 AM
Philippines Marcos says threat of assassination 'troubling'
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 07:15 AM
Russia says it downs seven Ukrainian missiles over Kursk region
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 06:16 AM
Uruguay's center-left secures presidential victory with 49%
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 05:31 AM
Australia PM plays down privacy fears of social media ban for children
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 04:58 AM