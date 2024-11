Rabbi Zvi Kogan's funeral began in Kfar Chabad on Monday, November 25 at 6 p.m., Chabad International announced.

The procession began at Beit Agudat Chasidei Chabad at 770 Square and will move to the Mount of Olives Cemetery in Jerusalem.

Viewers can join a live stream for his funeral on Chabad's website.

Where/When:

20:00 Kfar Chabad - Ma'ale St 770, Kfar Chabad, Israel

23:00 Shamgar Funeral Home - Jerusalem, Israel

24:00 Har Hazeitim - Mt. Olives Cemetery - Jerusalem, Israel