Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire may lead to hostage negotiations breakthrough, sources say

Sources in the security establishment do not rule out the possibility that signing an agreement between Lebanon and Israel, in a manner that binds Hezbollah, could lead to a breakthrough in negotiations with Hamas for the release of hostages, including maintaining Israeli control over the Philadelphi Corridor.

Additionally, a senior security official on Sunday told Walla that the military pressure placed on Hamas and its allies has brought the possibility of achieving a deal to return the hostages closer than ever before.

The Israeli outlet reported that security officials believe Hamas's ability to coordinate its activities with Hezbollah has been severed, placing the terror organization under immense pressure.