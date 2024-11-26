Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

IDF issues evacuation warnings for some buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic spokesperson, Colonel Avichay Adraee, issued evacuation warnings for some buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs in a Tuesday post on X/Twitter.

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future," the statement read, adding, "For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately."

Sgt.-Maj. Yona Betzalel Brief, wounded on Oct. 7, passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 11:41 AM
Netanyahu testimony to begin Dec. 10, court decides
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 11:36 AM
Police arrest Arab-Israeli woman smuggling weapons to West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 10:42 AM
EU's Borrell urges Israel to back Lebanon ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 10:29 AM
Ukraine's military says it shot down 76 out of record 188 Russian drones
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 09:28 AM
NATO not keeping up appearances with preemptive strikes talk - Russia
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 09:11 AM
Four paramilitary troops killed in attacks in Pakistan capital, interior
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 07:55 AM
Iran informed that ceasefire imminent, IRGC members say - NYT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 07:26 AM
IAF intercepts a drone crossing from the East
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 03:03 AM
Metropolitan Police arrest suspected perpetrator of US embassy bomb hoax
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 01:20 AM
Discussions on a ceasefire in Lebanon have made significant progress
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 09:22 PM
High Court approves three more months of haredi daycare subsidy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 09:09 PM
US prosecutor asks judge to dismiss 2020 election subversion case
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 08:55 PM
DM Katz to promote construction of fence on Israel-Jordan border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 07:44 PM
Rabbi Zvi Kogan's funeral began in Kfar Chabad, Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 07:25 PM