IDF issues evacuation warnings for some buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs

IDF Arabic spokesperson, Colonel Avichay Adraee, issued evacuation warnings for some buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs in a Tuesday post on X/Twitter.

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية: برج البراجنةتحويطة الغدير⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى… pic.twitter.com/9eDDIMNgpE — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 26, 2024

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future," the statement read, adding, "For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately."