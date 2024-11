The family of Yona Brief, who succumbed to wounds sustained on October 7, called for the public to attend his funeral on Mt. Herzl on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

"He deserves it. Everyone who knows him and those who don't, come tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. Mount Herzl to pay their last respects to Yona; he did not give up; he fought for 14 months until the last seconds, and the morning he passed away."