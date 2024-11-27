Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Cyprus speaks to Lebanese PM, offers to assist on ceasefire

By REUTERS

Cyprus is willing to assist in any way possible in helping implement a ceasefire brokered between Lebanon and Israel, its government said on Wednesday.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides spoke by phone with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday, a statement from the government spokesperson's office said.

"(Christodoulides) expressed the readiness of the Republic of Cyprus to assist in any way requested - taking into account Cyprus's proximity as an EU member state closest to the region and its excellent relations with all parties - both in implementing the ceasefire and any other request," the government spokesperson said in a statement.

 

 

Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan call off protest, local media says
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 09:08 AM
Iran welcomes the ceasefire in Lebanon, foreign ministry spokesperson sa
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 06:30 AM
Cars begin heading to south Lebanon after ceasefire comes into force
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 05:59 AM
Trump says he picks Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to head the NIH
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:51 AM
Trump selects Jim O'Neill as health and human services deputy secretary
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:49 AM
Trump selects Jamieson Greer as US trade representative
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:48 AM
Trump picks John Phelan to be Navy secretary
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:41 AM
Trump picks Vince Haley to head Domestic Policy Council
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:36 AM
Australia Senate committee backs bill to ban social media for children
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 01:54 AM
Trump to name Jamieson Greer as US trade representative
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 01:18 AM
Israel issues evacuation warning for Beirut suburbs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 12:18 AM
Smotrich: This ceasefire may secure Israel's security forever
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 12:17 AM
Biden to push for Gaza ceasefire after Israel-Lebanon deal
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 11:43 PM
Trump team signs memorandum of understanding on transition with Biden
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 10:50 PM
Cabinet approves ceasefire in Lebanon starting tomorrow at 10 a.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 09:41 PM