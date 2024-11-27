Biden to begin work on Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would start its renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday, a day after US President Joe Biden announced a separate ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

"President Biden intends to begin that work today by having his envoys engage with Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, and other actors in the region," Sullivan told MSNBC in an interview.

Biden took to X/Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to announce that Israel would resume work with its partners in the Middle East to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and an end to the war without Hamas in power. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 27, 2024

