Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN chief sees Lebanon ceasefire as first ray of hope in Mideast conflict

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 27, 2024 19:52

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that took effect earlier on Wednesday was "the first ray of hope" in the regional conflict after months of escalation.

"It is essential that those who signed the ceasefire commitment respect it in full," he said in a short televised statement during a visit to his native Lisbon, adding that the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon was ready to monitor the ceasefire.

He also reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"I received an auspicious sign yesterday, the first ray of hope for peace amid the darkness of the past months," he said, referring to the agreement. "It is a moment of great importance, especially for civilians who were paying an enormous price of this spreading conflict."

Egyptian delegation to travel to Israel in effort to reach Gaza deal
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 07:53 PM
US urges Ukraine to lower fighting age to 18 to bolster ranks - official
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 06:28 PM
Home Front Command: Golan schools allowed to reopen
By ELI ASHKENAZI
11/27/2024 05:06 PM
IDF issues curfew in southern Lebanon from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 04:52 PM
IDF arrests four Hezbollah operatives who approached IDF in Lebanon
By WALLA! , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 04:37 PM
US brokers release of three Americans imprisoned in China
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:45 PM
Russia says it will respond if US puts missiles in Japan
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:44 PM
Lebanese Armed Forces seen heading to country's south as IDF withdraw
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 03:35 PM
Egyptian President, Jordanian King meet in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 03:21 PM
Myanmar junta says does not recognise ICC statements
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 03:15 PM
Iran says it has the right to react to Israeli strikes
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 02:54 PM
Biden to begin work on Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
11/27/2024 02:09 PM
Hezbollah has right to defend itself if Israel attacks, official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 01:49 PM
UK counter terrorism police arrest six over 'PKK activity'
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 12:35 PM
IDF fires artillery towards Lebanese returning home in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 12:11 PM