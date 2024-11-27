Mahmoud Abbas, chairman of the Palestinian Authority, published a 'constitutional declaration' on Wednesday stating that Rawhi Fattouh, chairman of the Palestinian National Council, will assume the position of interim President "if the position becomes vacant."
PA head Mahmoud Abbas to announce his replacement, 'if the position becomes vacant' - report
