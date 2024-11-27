Jerusalem Post
Hagari: We will kill or capture any armed person near the border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari spoke to the Israeli people on Wednesday, updating them on the progress of the ceasefire and future actions.

"We do what we say - any armed person caught in the area will be captured or killed."

"Hezbollah is an Iranian project in which Iran has invested many resources over the years. Iran's leadership has lost a strategic asset near our border." 

"During the war, we destroyed about 70% of the inventory the unit had. During the night, we powerfully attacked about 180 targets in Lebanon."

