An Egyptian delegation is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday in order to share a "comprehensive vision" by Cairo to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza, Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al-Akhbar reported on Thursday.
Egyptian delegation expected to arrive in Israel Thursday for hostage deal talks - report
By REUTERS11/28/2024 08:17 AM
By WALLA!11/28/2024 05:53 AM
By REUTERS11/28/2024 04:46 AM
By REUTERS11/28/2024 02:54 AM
By REUTERS11/28/2024 01:56 AM
By REUTERS11/28/2024 12:28 AM
By REUTERS11/27/2024 10:30 PM
By REUTERS11/27/2024 09:05 PM
By REUTERS11/27/2024 08:07 PM
By REUTERS11/27/2024 07:53 PM