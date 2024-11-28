Jerusalem Post
Egyptian delegation expected to arrive in Israel Thursday for hostage deal talks - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An Egyptian delegation is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday in order to share a "comprehensive vision" by Cairo to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza, Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al-Akhbar reported on Thursday. 



IRGC chief to Hezbollah head: Ceasefire is 'strategic defeat' for Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 08:37 AM
Air defense is working in Kyiv amid Russia's strikes - local officials
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 08:17 AM
Health Ministry publishes report examining Assuta Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 07:42 AM
Avichay Adraee warns residents not to return to south Lebanese towns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 07:17 AM
IDF forces arrest four terrorists in Tulkarm
By WALLA!
11/28/2024 05:53 AM
Amazon develops video AI model, The Information reports
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 04:46 AM
Trump says he will work on large US ad campaign to combat fentanyl use
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 02:54 AM
Biden readies $725 million arms aid package for Ukraine, sources say
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 01:56 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes off east coast of North Island, New Zealand, GFZ says
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 12:28 AM
Israel said it destroyed Hezbollah strategic missile site near Syria
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 10:30 PM
IDF downs arms-smuggling drone on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 09:31 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it will continue resistance after ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 09:05 PM
Hagari: We will kill or capture any armed person near the border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2024 08:47 PM
Trump picks retired Lt. General Kellogg for Ukraine envoy
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 08:07 PM
Egyptian delegation to travel to Israel in effort to reach Gaza deal
By REUTERS
11/27/2024 07:53 PM