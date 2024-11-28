Jerusalem Post
Bezeq sends teams to repair communications infrastructure in northern communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following the ceasefire in Lebanon taking effect on Wednesday, dozens of technicians and infrastructure teams from the Bezeq telecommunications company entered northern communities in previously restricted areas on Thursday to rehabilitate communications infrastructure damaged in recent weeks, Bezeq announced in a statement. 

Teams are reportedly assessing damage to the area, prioritizing residential areas, public institutions, and other critical facilities. 

Bezeq also announced that it is preparing to reopen its service center in Kiryat Shmona and resume operations in the coming days in coordination with security forces and local authorities. 

