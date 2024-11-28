Jerusalem Post
Former police officer sentenced to seven years for sexually assaulting vulnerable women

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Aviah Stamkar, a police officer convicted of sexually assaulting three women he met through his work, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, probation, and ordered to pay financial compensation to the victims, the Police Investigation Division stated on Thursday.

The assaults took place while the women were dealing with personal problems and seeking help from the police, the announcement noted.

In two cases, Stamkar abused his authority during the women’s cases, and in the third, he reached out to the woman through his police role.

The sentence followed a plea agreement, which the victims accepted. The Police Investigations Division emphasized the seriousness of his actions, noting that Stamkar systematically took advantage of vulnerable women and used a fake identity to cover up his crimes.

