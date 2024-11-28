Former UK soldier found guilty of helping Iran, terrorism offense

A British man was found guilty on Thursday of collecting sensitive information for people linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and gathering the names of special forces personnel.

Daniel Abed Khalife collected sensitive information between May 2019 and January 2022, prosecutor Mark Heywood told jurors at the start of the trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

Khalife, who was discharged from the armed forces after he was charged, was also accused of leaving a fake bomb on a desk before absconding from his barracks in January 2023.