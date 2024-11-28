Lebanese army begins carrying out missions in southern Lebanon, Beqaa Valley

The Lebanese Armed Forces began carrying out missions in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, the Lebanese military announced in a Thursday post to X/Twitter.

Missions include setting up temporary checkpoints, clearing roads, and detonating unexploded devices, the Lebanese army said.

في موازاة تعزيز انتشار الجيش في قطاع جنوب الليطاني بعد البدء بتنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، باشرت الوحدات العسكرية تنفيذ مهماتها في الجنوب والبقاع والضاحية الجنوبية، بما في ذلك الحواجز الظرفية، وعمليات فتح الطرقات وتفجير الذخائر غير المنفجرة. تأتي هذه المهمات في سياق الجهود… pic.twitter.com/A4Uhmyh4IY — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) November 28, 2024

According to the Lebanese army, these efforts were to ensure the safety and security of displaced people, including assisting them in returning to their villages and towns.

This is a developing story.