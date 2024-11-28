Jerusalem Post
Lebanese army begins carrying out missions in southern Lebanon, Beqaa Valley

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Lebanese Armed Forces began carrying out missions in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, the Lebanese military announced in a Thursday post to X/Twitter. 

Missions include setting up temporary checkpoints, clearing roads, and detonating unexploded devices, the Lebanese army said. 

According to the Lebanese army, these efforts were to ensure the safety and security of displaced people, including assisting them in returning to their villages and towns. 

This is a developing story. 

