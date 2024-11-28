Israeli foreign minister says 'no justification' for ICC to take steps against Israeli leaders

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday that the ICC had "no justification" for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli leaders in a joint press conference with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

Saar told Reuters Israel has appealed the decision and that it sets a dangerous precedent.

The foreign minister also said Israel would finish the war in Gaza when it "achieves its objectives" of returning hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza and ensuring the Iranian-backed group no longer controls the strip. Saar said Israel does not intend to control civilian life in Gaza and that he believes peace is "inevitable" but can't be based on "illusions."