Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Former Liberia warlord Prince Johnson dies at 72

By REUTERS

Liberian former warlord Prince Johnson, who oversaw the brutal murder of former president Samuel Doe as civil wars rocked the country before later serving as a senator and political kingmaker, has died at the age of 72.

"It is true that he died this morning," family member Moses Ziah told Reuters on Thursday. Family spokesperson Wilfred Bangura also confirmed that Johnson, who suffered from high blood pressure, had died earlier in the day.

More than 200,000 people were killed and thousands more mutilated and raped as over 1 million were displaced in brutal civil wars that tore apart Liberia between 1989 and 2003 in which Johnson played an active role.

Johnson rose to notoriety after his men captured, tortured and mutilated former president Doe before executing him.

In a now infamous video from 1990, Johnson was seen celebrating with cans of Budweiser and looking on as his fighters sliced Doe's ear off with a knife before executing him.

Johnson subsequently said he regretted the murder and sought reconciliation with Doe's family.

While Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission named him among those recommended for prosecution for war crimes, saying his group had committed rapes and killings, Johnson never faced trial.

After the war, he remained in politics and was elected as a senator in his Nimba county stronghold in 2006. He went on to play a role as kingmaker in various presidential elections.

United Torah Judaism head Goldknopf calls on Israelis to settle Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 03:38 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah facility in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 03:37 PM
Police officers respond to life threatening incident in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 03:31 PM
Nadav Lotan promoted to Maj.-Gen. before becoming IDF ground forces head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 02:30 PM
Egyptian officials in contact with Trump's team over Gaza hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 02:29 PM
Iranian Revolutionary Guards officer killed in Syria, - SNN report
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 02:12 PM
Germany, France, UK call on Israel to extend indemnifications for banks
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 02:08 PM
IDF launches interceptor at aerial target in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 01:43 PM
Lebanese army begins carrying out missions in southern Lebanon, Beqaa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 01:32 PM
Former UK soldier found guilty of helping Iran, terrorism offense
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 01:22 PM
Syrian and Russian jets bomb rebel-held northwest Syria
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 01:19 PM
Former police officer sentenced to seven years for sexual assault
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 01:02 PM
Lebanon's parliament speaker sets Jan.9 date to elect president
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 11:26 AM
Bezeq teams repair communications infrastructure in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 11:20 AM
Syrian rebels' operation expanded after government forces left positions
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 11:15 AM