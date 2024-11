The settlement of the Gaza Strip should be the response to the October 7 massacre and the ICC arrest warrants, United Torah Judaism head MK Yitzhak Goldknopf said during a visit to the Gaza border area on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

"The settlement here is the response to the horrible massacre and the response to the International Court in the Hague," the MK said.

Goldknopf was reportedly accompanied by Daniella Weiss, a right-wing activist who advocates for the settlement of Gaza.